LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his condolences over the death of senior politician Malik Ghulam Noor Rabbani Khar, father of former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar.

In a condolence message, the CM prayed that may Allah Almighty place the soul of the deceased in His mercy and grant patience to the bereaved family.