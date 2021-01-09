CM condoles death of Seth Abid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise of famous businessman and industrialist Seth Abid.

In a message issued here on Saturday, Usman Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies and condolencewith the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah, The Almighty, rest the departed soul in peace and grantcourage and strength to the bereaved family with equanimity.