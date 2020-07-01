(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the mother of Federal education Minister Shafqat Mehmood.

In his condolence message, the CM extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

Usman Buzdar also prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.