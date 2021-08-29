UrduPoint.com

CM Condoles Death Of Shazia's Father

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 07:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the father of senior journalist Shazia Zeeshan and father-in-law of Zeeshan Bakhsh.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family.

The chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

More Stories From Pakistan

