LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the mother of former fast bowler Shoaib Akhter.

In his condolence message issued here, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to them to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.