UrduPoint.com

CM Condoles Death Of Singer Bilqis Khanum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2022 | 08:46 PM

CM condoles death of singer Bilqis Khanum

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of famous singer Bilqis Khanum.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :

Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that Bilqis Khanum's memorable songs are still remembered by the fans. With the death of Bilqis Khanum, a golden era of the world of music has come to an end, he added.

