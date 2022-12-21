CM condoles death of singer Bilqis Khanum

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of famous singer Bilqis Khanum.

Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that Bilqis Khanum's memorable songs are still remembered by the fans. With the death of Bilqis Khanum, a golden era of the world of music has come to an end, he added.