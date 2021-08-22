CM condoles death of Syed Afzal Naqvi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Syed Afzal Naqvi, Chairman City news Network.

In a condolence message, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear irreparable loss with fortitude.