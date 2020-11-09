UrduPoint.com
CM Condoles Death Of Syed Faizul Hassan Shah

Mon 09th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

CM condoles death of Syed Faizul Hassan Shah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of Syed Faizul Hassan Shah, the brother of Minister Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah.

Usman Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the heirs to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude, says a handout.

