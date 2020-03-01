UrduPoint.com
CM Condoles Death Of Three Youngsters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 08:10 PM

CM condoles death of three youngsters

LAHORE, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of three youngsters smashed by a truck near Pir Makki area here.

Usman Buzdar expressed his heartfelt sympathies and sorrow with the heirs of deceased youngsters.

He sought a report from the administration and police authorities about the accident and assured that the heirs of deceased youngsters would be provided with justice.

CM Usman Buzdar directed that stern action should be taken against the driveraccording to law for causing the accident.

