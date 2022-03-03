CM condoles death of two children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of two children due to collapse of roof in Harbanspura.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members and directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.

Usman Buzdar also sought a report from the administration about this tragic incident.