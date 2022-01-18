CM condoles death of two children in hand grenade blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expressed grief and sorrow over death over death of two children in hand grenade blast in Shah Dheri area of Kabal Tehsil of Swat on Monday.

In a statement , he expressed his condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families and said KP government equally shared the grief of the affected families.

He directed the police to investigate the incident and submit a report.

Chief Minister prayed for departed soul and courage for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.