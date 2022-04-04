CM condoles death of wife of journalist

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Rabia Faisal, wife of senior journalist and columnist Faisal Idrees Butt

According to a handout issued here, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies to Faisal Idrees Butt and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved heirs.