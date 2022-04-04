UrduPoint.com

CM Condoles Death Of Wife Of Journalist

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2022 | 06:59 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Rabia Faisal, wife of senior journalist and columnist Faisal Idrees Butt

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Rabia Faisal, wife of senior journalist and columnist Faisal Idrees Butt.

According to a handout issued here, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies to Faisal Idrees Butt and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved heirs.

