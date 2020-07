LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of famous wrestler Sadiq Butt.

In a condolence message, he extended sympathies to the bereaved family and said that Sadiq Butt proved his mettle in the field of wrestling and his services in the field would be remembered for a long time.