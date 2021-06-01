CM condoles deaths of two children in landmine explosion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the deaths of two boys in the landmine blast in Ladha area of North Waziristan.

In a statement, he expressed his heartfelt condolence with the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls and patience to the victim families.

He also prayed for the early recovery of those injured in the landmine blast and directed concerned authorities to give best medical treatment to injured.