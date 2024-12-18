CM Condoles Demise Of ACS South Punjab's Mother
Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2024 | 09:28 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a profound grief over the death of the mother of Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Fawad Hashim Rabbani
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a profound grief over the death of the mother of Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Fawad Hashim Rabbani.
She expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family.
Recent Stories
IGP takes immediate measures to address police employees' welfare concerns
SLIC, FFC launch game-Changer insurance partnership to strengthen agriculture
SWD launches campaign against child marriages
PFA busts spurious ketchup, sauces operation
STEVTA, BISP discuss collaborative efforts to combat poverty
Balochistan, Punjab judokas assert dominance at Quaid-e-Azam Games
Christian employees to receive salary by Dec 20: MD WASA
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Cairo to attend D-8 Summit
Govt committed to improve agri sector: Rana Tanveer
Financial grant released for families of deceased senior police officers
AD Ports Group appoints Egypt’s Hassan Allam Construction to build Noatum Port ..
Police organizes blood donation camp for children
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP takes immediate measures to address police employees' welfare concerns2 minutes ago
-
SWD launches campaign against child marriages2 minutes ago
-
PFA busts spurious ketchup, sauces operation2 minutes ago
-
STEVTA, BISP discuss collaborative efforts to combat poverty2 minutes ago
-
Christian employees to receive salary by Dec 20: MD WASA5 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to improve agri sector: Rana Tanveer5 minutes ago
-
Financial grant released for families of deceased senior police officers5 minutes ago
-
Police organizes blood donation camp for children27 minutes ago
-
2 thieves arrested :stolen motorcycles, mobile phones recovered27 minutes ago
-
Stakeholder workshop mulls over on inclusive Climate Commitments 3.0 for Pakistan27 minutes ago
-
Lahore police conduct 5,745 search operations in 202419 minutes ago
-
Motorways closed at various points due to fog19 minutes ago