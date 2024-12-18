Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2024 | 09:28 PM

CM condoles demise of ACS South Punjab's mother

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a profound grief over the death of the mother of Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Fawad Hashim Rabbani.

She expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family.

