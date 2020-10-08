UrduPoint.com
CM Condoles Demise Of Akbar Askani's Cousin

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:10 PM

CM condoles demise of Akbar Askani's cousin

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan along with other ministers visited the house of Adviser to CM Balochistan for Fishries Akbar Askani for offering Fateha on demise of his cousin in Turbat on Thursday.

They condoled with him on his cousin death at his resident and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear the loss with fortitude.

Chief Minister was accompanied by Provincial Minister Arif Jan Muhammad Hassani, Adviser for sports, Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Lala Rasheed Baloch, Syed Ehsan Shah, Danish Kumar and Majabeen Sheeran.

More Stories From Pakistan

