CM condoles demise of Baloch poet Qazi Mubarak

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Ali Mardan Domki on Saturday condoled the demise of eminent Baloch poet Qazi Mubarak.

In a condolence message issued here, the CM paid rich tribute to the late poet.

"His unprecedented services for Balochi language and literature will be remembered for good," he added.

The CM also expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.