CM condoles demise of Balochi singer

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed grief and sorrow over the death of well-known Balochi singer Bashir Baloch In a condolence message issued here on Sunday, the Chief Minister said, "with the demise of Bashir Baloch, a void has been created in the world of Balochi singing.

"Bashir Baloch indeed achieved a prominent position in Balochi singing with his hard work and dedication," he said, adding the deceased brought light to the name of the province at the national and international level with his art.

The presidential award-winning singer was the identity of Pakistan.

"May Allah Almighty rest his soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude," the Chief Minister prayed.