CM condoles demise of Ch Muhammad Aziz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow over the death of PML-N AJ&K Central Vice President Chaudhry Muhammad Aziz.

The CM paid tribute to late Chaudhry Aziz over rendering appreciable party services and expressed her heartfelt sympathies and grief with the bereaved family.