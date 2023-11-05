CM condoles demise of Dr Shukrullah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of a young doctor Shukrullah due to Congo virus in Quetta.

Expressing his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the family of Doctor Shukrullah, the CM stated that he was heartily grieved over the untimely death incident of Doctor Shukrullah due to Congo Virus.

Doctor Shukrullah by laying down his life has set an example to serve the grief-stricken humanity.

CM stated that he salutes all the doctors who are busy in treating the Congo virus patients. The nation takes pride in their doctors who are busy in treating the grieved humanity without caring for their lives.