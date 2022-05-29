CM condoles demise of elder brother of Salman Ghani

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Usman Ghani elder brother of Salman Ghani Executive Group Director of Dunya news.

In his condolence message, the CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the heirs and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant the soul of the deceased an exalted place in Jannah along with granting fortitude to the bereaved family.