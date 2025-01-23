CM Condoles Demise Of Four Family Members In Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 11:49 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of a husband, wife and two children in a collision between a bus and a motorcycle in Kacha Khuh, Khanewal.
She expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family.
