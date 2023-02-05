CM condoles demise of Gen Musharraf

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo has expressed condolences over the demise of former president Gen. (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

In a condolence message issued on Sunday, the chief minister expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family.

He prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the courage of the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.