CM condoles demise of journalist, announces financial assistance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Sunday expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Channel-5 reporter Sadaf Naeem.

The chief minister said that he was deeply grieved over the death of the reporter, lauding that Sadaf was a professional, hardworking and a competent journalist.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the late Sadaf and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant fortitude to the bereaved family.

The CM announced Rs2.5 million financial assistance for the family of the senior journalist and assured that the Punjab government would fully look after the family of deceased. He stated that the death incident of Sadaf in an accident was highly heartrending and every heart was deeply grieved over this tragic incident.