CM condoles demise of journalist’s mother

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of the mother of a senior journalist Amir Illyas Rana.

The chief minister expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence with Amir Illyas and other family members.

The CM said, “Death of a mother is a profound grief of life. May Allah Almighty grant fortitude to everyone to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.'' The CM prayed for the forgiveness and elevation of noble deeds of the deceased.