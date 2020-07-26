UrduPoint.com
CM Condoles Demise Of Labourer Qadeer

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 08:40 PM

CM condoles demise of labourer Qadeer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed his sorrow over committing suicide by a labourer, Qadeer, a father of three children.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, he put his hand of affection on the children of the deceased Qadeer and expressed his heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved family.

Usman Buzdar directed to grant financial assistance to the children of the deceased.

On the direction of the CM, Member Provincial Assembly Nazir Chohan visited the Children Hospital.

Nazir Chohan, on behalf of the Punjab government, presented a financial assistance of Rs300,000 to the widow of the deceased.

Nazir Chohan remarked that Usman Buzdar had also directed to provide the best treatment facilitiesto the children.

