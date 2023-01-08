UrduPoint.com

CM Condoles Demise Of Maulana Ehteramul Haq Thanvi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2023 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of an prominent religious scholar Maulana Ehteramul Haq Thanvi.

In his condolence message, he expressed heartfelt sympathy and grief with the heirs of Maulana Ehteramul Haq Thanvi (Late).

The CM paid tributes to the religious services of Maulana Thanvi and stated that hisreligious services would always be remembered.

