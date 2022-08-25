QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo has expressed heartfelt sorrow and grief over the death of Shaheer Hazara, the young son of Provincial Minister Abdul Khaliq Hazara.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister prayed that may Allah Almighty grant the deceased a higher place in Jannah and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.