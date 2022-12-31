CM condoles demise of MNA Sardar Jaffar Khan Leghari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Member National Assembly Sardar Muhammad Jaffar Khan Leghari.

CM telephoned Meena Leghari the wife of Late Sardar Jaffar Khan Leghari and expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with her.

He prayed to grant fortitude to the bereaved family and remarked that he held a relationship of respect and dignity with Sardar Jaffar Khan Leghari(Late). He added that the social and political services of Sardar Jaffar Khan Leghari(Late) would be remembered for a long period of time.

The CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.