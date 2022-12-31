UrduPoint.com

CM Condoles Demise Of MNA Sardar Jaffar Khan Leghari

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2022 | 06:40 PM

CM condoles demise of MNA Sardar Jaffar Khan Leghari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Member National Assembly Sardar Muhammad Jaffar Khan Leghari.

CM telephoned Meena Leghari the wife of Late Sardar Jaffar Khan Leghari and expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with her.

He prayed to grant fortitude to the bereaved family and remarked that he held a relationship of respect and dignity with Sardar Jaffar Khan Leghari(Late). He added that the social and political services of Sardar Jaffar Khan Leghari(Late) would be remembered for a long period of time.

The CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

National Assembly Chief Minister Punjab Wife May Family

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi wants to create two teams of men’s ..

Shahid Afridi wants to create two teams of men’s side

6 minutes ago
 Former Pope Benedict XVI dies in Vatican monastery ..

Former Pope Benedict XVI dies in Vatican monastery aged 95

12 minutes ago
 Resham rejects marriage rumours

Resham rejects marriage rumours

34 minutes ago
 University of Dubai, Luiss University sign MoU

University of Dubai, Luiss University sign MoU

57 minutes ago
 Wanted to surprise mother on New Year’s Eve: Res ..

Wanted to surprise mother on New Year’s Eve: Reshabh Pant

1 hour ago
 Federal govt decides to keep POL prices unchanged ..

Federal govt decides to keep POL prices unchanged in January

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.