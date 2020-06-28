CM condoles demise of mother of Justice Umar Atta Bandial

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of Umar Atta Bandial, the Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Usman Buzdar, in his condolence message, expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the bereaved family.

The chief minister prayed that Allah,The Almighty, rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grantcourage to the grieved family.