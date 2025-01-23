Open Menu

CM Condoles Demise Of Mother Of MPA Usama Leghari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2025 | 11:49 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the residence of MPA Usama Leghari on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the residence of MPA Usama Leghari on Thursday.

The CM expressed profound sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Usama Leghari’s mother. She expressed her condolences with Usama Leghari and other family members.

She also offered Fateha for the departed soul.

“The relationship of a mother is unique and it is extremely painful to bear an irreparable loss of a mother’s death. I have also gone through the same amount of pain and agony when my mother passed away. I pray that may Allah Almighty protect all the mothers” she said.

