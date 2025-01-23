CM Condoles Demise Of Mother Of MPA Usama Leghari
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2025 | 11:49 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the residence of MPA Usama Leghari on Thursday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the residence of MPA Usama Leghari on Thursday.
The CM expressed profound sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Usama Leghari’s mother. She expressed her condolences with Usama Leghari and other family members.
She also offered Fateha for the departed soul.
“The relationship of a mother is unique and it is extremely painful to bear an irreparable loss of a mother’s death. I have also gone through the same amount of pain and agony when my mother passed away. I pray that may Allah Almighty protect all the mothers” she said.
Recent Stories
Dialogue essential for resolving national crises: Federal Minister for Maritime ..
Kohat launches ambitious tree plantation campaign to combat climate change
UAE's near-term growth strong, expected to remain healthy at around 4 percent in ..
PTI's U-Turn on talks reflects undemocratic mindset: Rana Arshad
High-Speed train projected to contribute AED145 billion to UAE economy over five ..
PTI founder prioritizing personal interests: Talal Ch
Pakistan Navy assumes command of CTF-151 from Turkish Navy
'Emilia Perez' lauded in Hollywood but criticized in Mexico
Hutchison Ports expresses investment US$1 billion in Pakistan’s port infrastr ..
AJK President slams Indian oppression, urges international intervention
AJK Govt launches social protection welfare program to empower underprivileged c ..
Kashmiris to observe Indian Republic Day as 'Black Day'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dialogue essential for resolving national crises: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed ..6 minutes ago
-
Kohat launches ambitious tree plantation campaign to combat climate change6 minutes ago
-
PTI's U-Turn on talks reflects undemocratic mindset: Rana Arshad27 minutes ago
-
PTI founder prioritizing personal interests: Talal Ch28 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy assumes command of CTF-151 from Turkish Navy48 minutes ago
-
Hutchison Ports expresses investment US$1 billion in Pakistan’s port infrastructure28 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 7 bandits,recovered weapons3 seconds ago
-
District Judges training program highlights need to protect women's rights2 minutes ago
-
Police arrested dociot in injured condition2 minutes ago
-
Qamber police arrested four outlaws, recovered hashish2 minutes ago
-
Business Facilitation Cell inaugurated at NAB Lahore2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan urges plan for Gaza reconstruction; Israeli raids may derail ceasefire: FO spox34 minutes ago