CM Condoles Demise Of Mother Of Raja Rashid Hafeez

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 07:00 PM

CM condoles demise of mother of Raja Rashid Hafeez

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed his deep sense of sorrow over the death of the mother of Provincial Minister for Literacy and Non-formal Basic education Raja Rashid Hafeez.

The CM, in his condolence message issued here on Sunday, expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the bereaved family.

He also prayed that Allah, The Almighty, rest the departed soul in peace and grantcourage to the grieved family.

