CM Condoles Demise Of MPA Ch Arshad Javed Warraich

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2025 | 11:24 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the passing of Member Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Arshad Javed Warraich

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the passing of Member Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Arshad Javed Warraich.

The CM extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. She appreciated political services of the late MPA, acknowledging his contributions to public welfare and parliamentary affairs.

