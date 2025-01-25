CM condoles demise of PML-N worker

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of long-time Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) worker Syed Hassan Asghar, also known as Guddo Shah.

In a heartfelt message, the chief minister extended her condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family, sharing in their loss during this difficult time.