CM Condoles Demise Of PML-N Worker

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2025 | 04:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of long-time Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) worker Syed Hassan Asghar, also known as Guddo Shah.

In a heartfelt message, the chief minister extended her condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family, sharing in their loss during this difficult time.

