CM Condoles Demise Of Sabiha Khanum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 06:20 PM

CM condoles demise of Sabiha Khanum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of famous actress Sabiha Khanum.

The CM, in his condolences message on Sunday, expressed his heartfelt sympathies and grief with the bereaved family.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the family members.

The CM said that the late actress left indelible imprints of her versatile acting on the art scene of Pakistan and her followers could not erase her memorable movies from their memories.

The CM remarked that with the sad demise of Sabiha Khanum, an illustrious chapter of golden era of films had closed. He complimented that the services of the late actress in the field of acting would be remembered for a long period of time to come.

