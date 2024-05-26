CM condoles demise of Talat Hussain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed her deep sorrow and grief over the death of eminent actor Talat Hussain.

The CM offered condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the family members.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, while paying tribute to the artistic services of Talat Hussain, said that he held a unique distinction in the art of acting.