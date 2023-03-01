UrduPoint.com

CM Condoles Hockey Player Shahida Raza Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2023 | 12:50 PM

CM condoles hockey player Shahida Raza death

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed his deep grief over the demise of national hockey player Shahida Raza in a boat collision accident.

The chief minister in his condolence message issued here on Wednesday said he was deeply saddened by the death of Shahida Raza, also known as chintu, and other citizens holding Pakistani nationality in an immigration boat tragedy.

Paying homage to the late hockey player, he said the deceased brought light to the name of the province and the country in the field of hockey.

He also expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for a grant of courage and eternal peace for the departed souls.

It is worth mentioning here that she was among the 60 individuals killed in an immigration boat tragedy in Italy a few days ago.

Four Pakistanis are said to have died in the said boat collision.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Accident Balochistan Chief Minister Died Italy Family

Recent Stories

Berklee Abu Dhabi Fellowship Fund launched to supp ..

Berklee Abu Dhabi Fellowship Fund launched to support musical, academic excellen ..

9 minutes ago
 Empower wins two Golden Bridge Awards 2022

Empower wins two Golden Bridge Awards 2022

9 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Hellenic Republic, o ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Hellenic Republic, offers condolences over train c ..

9 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi organises 100 activities during UAE ..

DCT Abu Dhabi organises 100 activities during UAE Reading Month 2023

9 minutes ago
 FBR achieves revenue target of last month collecti ..

FBR achieves revenue target of last month collecting Rs527.2b

12 minutes ago
 realme Announces Global Launch of realme GT3: Unle ..

Realme Announces Global Launch of realme GT3: Unleashing the World’s Fastest C ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.