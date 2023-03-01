CM condoles hockey player Shahida Raza death

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed his deep grief over the demise of national hockey player Shahida Raza in a boat collision accident.

The chief minister in his condolence message issued here on Wednesday said he was deeply saddened by the death of Shahida Raza, also known as chintu, and other citizens holding Pakistani nationality in an immigration boat tragedy.

Paying homage to the late hockey player, he said the deceased brought light to the name of the province and the country in the field of hockey.

He also expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for a grant of courage and eternal peace for the departed souls.

It is worth mentioning here that she was among the 60 individuals killed in an immigration boat tragedy in Italy a few days ago.

Four Pakistanis are said to have died in the said boat collision.