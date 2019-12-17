UrduPoint.com
CM Condoles Jafar Buzdar's Father Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 01:00 AM

CM condoles Jafar Buzdar's father death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the residence of Jafar Buzdar at Ghotki on Monday and expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the demise of later's fater Ghulam Akbar Buzdar.

According to a handout issued here, Usman Buzdar expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the bereaved family members.

He also offered Fateha and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the grieved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

