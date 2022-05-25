UrduPoint.com

CM Condoles Journalist's Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2022 | 07:14 PM

CM condoles journalist's death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of senior journalist Talat Aslam.

In a condolence message, the CM conveyed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family.

The services rendered by the late journalist in his profession would be remembered for long, added the CM.

