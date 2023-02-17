CM condoles Justice (r) Malik Qayyum death

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Justice (r) Malik Qayyum, elder brother of the Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Professor Dr Javed Akram.

The chief minister extended his sincere condolences to Dr Javed Akram and other grieving family members in his message. He expressed his profound sorrow and prayed to Allah Almighty to provide the bereaved family with the strength to bear their loss with composure, while also asking for the departed soul to rest in peace.