CM condoles loss of human lives in accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Pattoki.

The CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.

The chief minister has also sought a report from the administration about the accident.