CM condoles loss of human lives in Narowal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to falling down of a skylight in Narowal.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the deceased persons in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

The CM directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured persons.