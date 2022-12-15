CM Condoles Loss Of Human Lives In Traffic Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2022 | 09:54 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Thursday expressed his deep sense of sorrow andgrief over the loss of precious human lives in a road accident near Khanewal.
The CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the bereaved family.