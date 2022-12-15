CM condoles loss of human lives in traffic accident

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Thursday expressed his deep sense of sorrow andgrief over the loss of precious human lives in a road accident near Khanewal.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Thursday expressed his deep sense of sorrow andgrief over the loss of precious human lives in a road accident near Khanewal.

The CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the bereaved family.