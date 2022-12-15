UrduPoint.com

CM Condoles Loss Of Human Lives In Traffic Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2022 | 09:54 PM

CM condoles loss of human lives in traffic accident

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Thursday expressed his deep sense of sorrow andgrief over the loss of precious human lives in a road accident near Khanewal.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Thursday expressed his deep sense of sorrow andgrief over the loss of precious human lives in a road accident near Khanewal.

The CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the bereaved family.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Road Accident Khanewal Family

Recent Stories

Pakistan urges G-77's lead role to promote systemi ..

Pakistan urges G-77's lead role to promote systemic changes for revival of devel ..

4 minutes ago
 Fareed Express train being restored from Dec 22

Fareed Express train being restored from Dec 22

4 minutes ago
 Senate body on SAFRON directs to expedite matters ..

Senate body on SAFRON directs to expedite matters related to payments to househo ..

4 minutes ago
 Govt making all out efforts to strengthen economy: ..

Govt making all out efforts to strengthen economy: Governor Punjab

4 minutes ago
 SMBR reviews development schemes

SMBR reviews development schemes

10 minutes ago
 US financial sanctions target one of Russia's rich ..

US financial sanctions target one of Russia's richest men

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.