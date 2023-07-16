CM condoles loss of lives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives due to falling of a tourist bus into a gorge at the Karakoram Highway.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of deceased and prayed for an early recovery of the injured.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty grant fortitude to the heirs of deceased persons to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.