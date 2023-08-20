Open Menu

CM Condoles Loss Of Lives

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2023 | 07:40 PM

CM condoles loss of lives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a profound condolence over the loss of precious human lives due to fire eruption in a passenger coach near Pindi Bhattian.

In a statement on Sunday, he expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of deceased persons.

The CM sought a report from the administration and police about this sorrowful incident. He directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured persons.

Naqvi stated that the Punjab government equally shares grief of the heirs of deceased persons.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Chief Minister Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Pindi Bhattian Sunday From Best Coach

Recent Stories

EDIT ERC inaugurates housing project in Syria

EDIT ERC inaugurates housing project in Syria

56 minutes ago
 Dubai Youth Council organises Youth Circle to disc ..

Dubai Youth Council organises Youth Circle to discuss vital sustainability issue ..

2 hours ago
 Head of Ethiopian community commends depth of Emir ..

Head of Ethiopian community commends depth of Emirati-Ethiopian friendship, coop ..

3 hours ago
 Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

3 hours ago
 UAE Field Hospital in Chad, a new milestone in UAE ..

UAE Field Hospital in Chad, a new milestone in UAE&#039;s bright record of givin ..

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on he ..

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on her country&#039;s National Day

6 hours ago
DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 ch ..

DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 children ready for school

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

11 hours ago
 Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Al ..

Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Almería in LaLiga

18 hours ago
 Sassui Palijo demands for holding General electio ..

Sassui Palijo demands for holding General elections on time

20 hours ago
 Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspec ..

Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspector General (IG) Police Punjab ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan