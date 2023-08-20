CM condoles loss of lives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a profound condolence over the loss of precious human lives due to fire eruption in a passenger coach near Pindi Bhattian.

In a statement on Sunday, he expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of deceased persons.

The CM sought a report from the administration and police about this sorrowful incident. He directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured persons.

Naqvi stated that the Punjab government equally shares grief of the heirs of deceased persons.