CM Condoles Loss Of Lives

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2024 | 07:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep grief over the loss of precious human lives as a result of a collision between an ambulance and a tanker in Attock.

The chief minister directed to provide the best medical facilities to the injured and said that action be taken against those guilty of negligence.

