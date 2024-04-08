CM Condoles Loss Of Lives In Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of
students in a traffic accident in Pir Mahal.
The CM said “My heart is saddened at the death of school-going children.” The chief minister offered condolences and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families, and directed to provide the best medical facilities to the injured in the accident.
