CM condoles loss of lives in accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of

students in a traffic accident in Pir Mahal.

The CM said “My heart is saddened at the death of school-going children.” The chief minister offered condolences and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families, and directed to provide the best medical facilities to the injured in the accident.