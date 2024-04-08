Open Menu

CM Condoles Loss Of Lives In Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2024 | 05:00 PM

CM condoles loss of lives in accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of

students in a traffic accident in Pir Mahal.

The CM said “My heart is saddened at the death of school-going children.” The chief minister offered condolences and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families, and directed to provide the best medical facilities to the injured in the accident.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Traffic Pir Mahal Best

Recent Stories

President Zardari to address joint parliament on A ..

President Zardari to address joint parliament on April 16

3 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan t ..

Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan today

3 hours ago
 Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in N ..

Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in North America

4 hours ago
 Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Update ..

Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..

5 hours ago
 PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by ..

PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent

5 hours ago
 Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series ..

Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand

5 hours ago
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

23 hours ago
 Health activists express concerns over attempts to ..

Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan