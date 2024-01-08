CM condoles loss of lives in Bajaur blast

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the blast near a police vehicle in Bajaur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the blast near a police vehicle in Bajaur.

The chief minister expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of lives of five policemen. He prayed for early recovery of the injured and extended heartfelt sympathies to the families of the police martyrs.