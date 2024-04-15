CM Condoles Loss Of Lives In Kallar Kahar Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in the Kallar Kahar accident.
The CM offered condolences and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families.
She directed to provide best medical facilities to the injured, and prayed for their complete and early recovery.
May Allah grant the deceased higher place in Jannah, and grant speedy recovery to the injured, she prayed.
