UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Condoles Loss Of Lives In Road Accident

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 08:58 PM

CM condoles loss of lives in road accident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident near Khairpur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident near Khairpur.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

He prayed for the early recovery of the injured adding that the Punjab government fully sharesthe grief of the bereaved families.

Related Topics

Injured Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Road Accident Khairpur Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Greek Prime Minister Announces Gradual Lifting of ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan secures membership of three key UN Commis ..

2 minutes ago

Court starts process to declare Suleman, others as ..

2 minutes ago

Indonesia navy searching for submarine with 53 abo ..

2 minutes ago

Home Secretary lauds role of OCA for providing rel ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Backs Istanbul Talks on Afghanistan, Will ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.