CM condoles loss of lives in road accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident near Khairpur.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

He prayed for the early recovery of the injured adding that the Punjab government fully sharesthe grief of the bereaved families.